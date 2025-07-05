Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

Sunday afternoon games in Sacramento over the summer will usually involve one of the highest temperatures on the slate, so Sutter Health Park will favor hitting. Even so, Athletics starter Jacob Lopez is demonstrating the array of skills needed to overcome the obstacle. Specifically, over his past five outings, Lopez recorded a 1.37 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP with an impressive 30 strikeouts over 26 1/3 innings while walking just eight with only one homer allowed. Additionally, the lefty faces the San Francisco Giants with the third lowest wOBA and seventh highest strikeout rate with a left-hander on the hill.

Edward Cabrera started the season with a 5.50 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over his first seven starts spanning 34 1/3 innings. In his last seven outings, he registered a 1.46 ERA and 1.08 WHIP covering 37 frames. He fanned 42, but issued an excessive 16 free passes, though with only two homers allowed. Cabrera has a favorable matchup at home against the Milwaukee Brewers and their below-average home run rate.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to call up Emmet Sheehan from Triple-A Oklahoma City for Sunday's home start against the Houston Astros. He logged a spot start in June, fanning six San Diego Padres in four innings. Since then, he started twice in the minors, with one dominating effort and one subpar outing. The Astros offense is ticking up, but for the season they're still a below average unit and the Dodgers offense should be able to provide run support facing Colton Gordon.

Pitchers to avoid on Sunday

Before hurting his shoulder, Brandon Woodruff was elite, recording a 2.93 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 103 starts between 2019 and 2023. However, he hasn't toed a major league rubber since September 23, 2023 as he underwent shoulder surgery. Woodruff also had to deal with right ankle tendinitis and a right elbow contusion while rehabbing over the first half. Overall, during his rehab, Woodruff posted a 3.55 ERA and 1.24 WHIP, though he struggled in his final outing, which was the only one following his recovery from a bruised elbow. Based on his track record, it is tempting to start Woodruff in his 2025 debut against the Miami Marlins, but he'll likely be on a pitch limit. The safe approach is to remain patient and wait at least one start.

Hitters to stream on Sunday

The Arizona Diamondbacks are starting Anthony DeSclafani and his career 1.37 HR/9 mark at home against the Kansas City Royals. Chase Field isn't a home run park, but it's better than Kauffman Stadium. Vinnie Pasquantino and Jac Caglianone are candidates to provide some Sunday pop.

Betting tips

