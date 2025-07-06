Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Noah Cameron 's 2.56 ERA is tabbed about two runs too low by the associated ERA estimators as he's benefiting from a .206 BABIP and 84.4% left on base mark. The rookie left-hander is ripe for a surface stats correction but with the Kansas City Royals hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cameron should be safe for at least one more start as he'll face the offense sporting the second highest strikeout rate and third lowest wOBA facing southpaw pitching.

It was an odd first half for Brady Singer in his first season with the Cincinnati Reds. His ground ball tendencies were expected to help him limit homers in the Great American Ballpark. While his home runs are under control, he's become a fly ball pitcher. His BABIP has followed suit by dropping, but a big uptick in walks has mitigated giving up fewer hits. Singer still warrants streaming consideration, but it requires facing an inpatient lineup without much power. The Miami Marlins fit the bill, so Singer is in play when the clubs meet on Monday.

Streaming against the top team in the American League may seem risky, but much of the Detroit Tigers success is due to pitching and timely hitting. Their scoring runs despite a league average wOBA and above average strikeout rate. Even so, it takes a pitcher with the upside of Shane Baz to trust against the Tigers. The Tampa Bay Rays have been working with Baz and throwing fewer four-seam fastballs while introducing a cutter has him back on track with 20 strikeouts and only two walks over his past two starts, spanning 15 frames.

Pitchers to avoid on Monday

Freddy Peralta isn't struggling, but he isn't dominating either. The Milwaukee Brewers are home against Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is a busy week with 95 games, so avoiding Peralta for this tough matchup could help you stay out of a hole to begin the week.

