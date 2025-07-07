Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

It's never comfortable streaming a pitcher at Great American Ballpark, but Eury Perez will be making his sixth start since returning from Tommy John surgery and his velocity is at pre-injury levels while his command and control are coming around. Most notably, Perez has served up just one home run in 22 frames. Despite their favorable home venue, Cincinnati Reds batters' home wOBA is just a tad above average, while they fan at an above average clip.

While it varies by opponent, Jose Soriano overall is throwing fewer sinkers and splitters while mixing in more four-seamers and curves. The tweak is seemingly working, as Soriano has posted a 2.84 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 39 strikeouts and just 10 walks over his last 31 2/3 innings. Four of those games were quality starts, though the fifth was a clunker against the Washington Nationals. Soriano should be able to avoid another rough outing with the Los Angeles Angels hosting a Texas Rangers team with the second-lowest wOBA against right-handers.

The Colorado Rockies sport the second-lowest road wOBA facing right-handers and historically have struggled the first few games following a homestand. On Tuesday, the Rockies play the second game of a road series against Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox. Bello's streak of five straight quality starts was snapped last week, but that's because he was used in relief to start a suspended game against the Reds. He remained effective in that one as well, allowing only two runs in five stanzas.

Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday

Sooner than later, Jacob Misiorowski will merit "start anytime, anywhere" status, but the Milwaukee Brewers' prized rookie is making just his fifth major league start, and it's a home date with the high-scoring Los Angeles Dodgers. Additionally, Misiorowski is coming off his first subpar effort of the season, giving up five runs to the New York Mets in only 3 2/3 innings. There will be plenty of chances for Misiorowski to pad fantasy stats after the break.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday

