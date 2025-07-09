Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication.

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Two years ago, it was Ronel Blanco. Last season, it was Spencer Arrighetti. For the past few summers, someone emerged from obscurity to be a key member of the Houston Astros rotation. This year's candidates are Ryan Gusto, Colton Gordon and Wednesday's starter, Brandon Walter . Even though he has struggled in two of his last three outings, Walter is the best of the trio, owning the top expected ERA and K-BB% of the group. A home matchup against the Cleveland Guardians gives Walter a great chance to head into the break with some momentum. He's facing an offense that averages the fifth-fewest runs per game and has an above-average strikeout rate.

Following a complete-game shutout June 11, David Peterson 's rostership climbed over the 50% level. However, a 7.47 ERA and 1.72 WHIP over his next three outings sent him to the waiver wire, rendering him available in more than half of ESPN leagues once again. Last time out, Peterson rebounded with a quality start, allowing just two runs in 6 2/3 innings to the Milwaukee Brewers. The lefty's final start before the break is a road date against a Baltimore Orioles lineup with the fourth-worst wOBA and sixth-highest strikeout rate facing southpaws.

Lucas Giolito has emerged as the second-best starter for the Boston Red Sox behind Garrett Crochet. Since being crushed for seven runs in 1 2/3 innings in mid-June, Giolito posted five straight quality starts, registering a 0.83 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 31 punchouts over those 32 2/3 stanzas. Giolito draws the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park to close out the pre-break portion of the schedule. The Rockies sport the second-lowest road wOBA versus right-handers. Giolito tossed 213 total pitches over his prior two efforts, which is a concern, but with over a week before he takes the hill again, he should be unrestricted in terms of pitch count.

Pitchers to avoid on Wednesday

The numbers for pitchers returning from a long layoff suggest playing it safe for at least one start. Tyler Glasnow is slated to return from the 15-day IL after missing over two months with shoulder inflammation. He logged three rehab outings for Triple-A Oklahoma City, throwing 78 pitches over 4 2/3 innings in his last. Even though he can add a handful more in his debut, the Los Angeles Dodgers aren't likely to push him, with the goal being to have the ace right-hander at full strength for the playoffs. Avoiding a pitcher with Glasnow's upside is risky, but after recording an 8.31 ERA and 2.08 in his 8 2/3 rehab innings, waiting until after the break to deploy Glasnow is defensible.

Today's best matchups for pitchers

Houston Astros pitchers vs. Guardians hitters

Offense: A | Park: B | Umpire: B | Temperature: C+ | Wind: C | Home

The average pitcher would post a 3.54 ERA in this matchup.

Kansas City Royals pitchers vs. Pirates hitters

Offense: B | Park: C | Umpire: C | Temperature: D- | Wind: C | Home

The average pitcher would post a 3.84 ERA in this matchup.

Cleveland Guardians pitchers vs. Astros hitters

Offense: B | Park: B | Umpire: B | Temperature: C+ | Wind: C | Away

The average pitcher would post a 3.89 ERA in this matchup.

Today's worst matchups for pitchers

Seattle Mariners pitchers vs. Yankees hitters

Offense: F | Park: B | Umpire: C | Temperature: D- | Wind: C | Away

The average pitcher would post a 5.38 ERA in this matchup.

Athletics Athletics pitchers vs. Braves hitters

Offense: F | Park: D | Umpire: D | Temperature: D- | Wind: D | Home

The average pitcher would post a 5.30 ERA in this matchup.

Baltimore Orioles pitchers vs. Mets hitters

Offense: F | Park: D | Umpire: C | Temperature: D | Wind: C | Home

The average pitcher would post a 5.16 ERA in this matchup.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday

Today's best matchups for hitters

Boston Red Sox LHB vs. Rockies pitchers

SP: A | Bullpen: B | Park: A | Umpire: C | Framing: B | Temperature: C | Wind: D | Home

The average hitter would post a .354 wOBA in this matchup.

Athletics LHB vs. Braves pitchers

SP: A | Bullpen: D | Park: B | Umpire: A | Framing: C | Temperature: A | Wind: B | Home

The average hitter would post a .353 wOBA in this matchup.

Kansas City Royals LHB vs. Pirates pitchers

SP: C | Bullpen: C | Park: C | Umpire: C | Framing: C | Temperature: A | Wind: C | Home

The average hitter would post a .343 wOBA in this matchup.

Today's worst matchups for hitters

Cleveland Guardians LHB vs. Astros pitchers

SP: F | Bullpen: F | Park: C | Umpire: D | Framing: B | Temperature: C | Wind: C | Away

The average hitter would post a .273 wOBA in this matchup.

Arizona Diamondbacks RHB vs. Padres pitchers

SP: F | Bullpen: D | Park: C | Umpire: C | Framing: B | Temperature: C | Wind: D | Away

The average hitter would post a .279 wOBA in this matchup.

Milwaukee Brewers RHB vs. Dodgers pitchers

SP: F | Bullpen: C | Park: F | Umpire: D | Framing: B | Temperature: C | Wind: C | Home

The average hitter would post a .282 wOBA in this matchup.

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Today's top HR prop bets

Brooks Baldwin | OVER 0.5 HR (+900)

Projection: 13% chance of this bet hitting, with a $33.70 EV

One reason to bet this: Guaranteed Rate Field profiles as the No. 4 park in baseball for righty home runs, per my projections.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr | OVER 0.5 HR (+525)

Projection: 18% chance of this bet hitting, with a $13.88 EV

One reason to bet this: Guerrero has a 79th-percentile opposite-field rate on his flyballs (34.2%) and will have a big advantage hitting them towards baseball's ninth-shallowest RF fences today.

Colton Cowser | OVER 0.5 HR (+700)

Projection: 14% chance of this bet hitting, with a $13.04 EV

One reason to bet this: High humidity has a small, yet noteworthy correlation with more offense (and fewer Ks). The weather report calls for the second-highest humidity on the slate today at 77%.

Today's top pitcher prop bets

Jesus Luzardo | UNDER 5.5 K (+110)

Projection: 54% chance of this bet hitting, with a $12.85 EV

One reason to bet this: The wind projects to be blowing out to CF at 10.4 mph in this contest, the strongest of the day for hitters.

Brandon Walter | UNDER 4.5 K (-110)

Projection: 58% chance of this bet hitting, with a $12.16 EV

One reason to bet this: Walter has experienced some positive variance in regards to his strikeouts this year, notching an 8.57 K/9 despite my projections estimating his true talent level to be 7.67 -- a 0.90 K/9 disparity.

Logan Evans | UNDER 3.5 K (+105)

Projection: 53% chance of this bet hitting, with a $8.12 EV

One reason to bet this: Mark Ripperger projects out as a "hitter's umpire" and is anticipated to be behind the plate in today's game.

Today's top YRFI/NRFI bet

Mariners @ Yankees | YRFI (-135)

Projection: 58% chance of RUN with a $0.92 EV