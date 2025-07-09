Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

The long ball remains an issue for Logan Allen , but he's pitched well lately. Over his first 12 appearances, Allen posted a 5.2% K-BB% with a 5.15 xFIP. In his last five efforts, the lefty's K-BB% is 13.9% with a 3.82 xFIP. If home runs continue to be a problem, Allen's ERA will exceed the estimators, so he's best utilized when facing less powerful lineups. Thursday is a great example with the Cleveland Guardians visiting the Chicago White Sox. Allen faces a lineup with below average power, sporting the third highest strikeout rate facing left-handers.

Eduardo Rodriguez posted a 1.98 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in five June starts, fanning 28 in 27 1/3 innings. His first start this month was a disaster, yielding eight earned runs in only 4 1/3 innings, though he managed to punch out seven Kansas City Royals along the way. The lefty isn't likely to rack up a bunch of punchouts when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Diego Padres, but he'll face a lineup with a below average wOBA versus lefties.

Gopheritis masks Michael Soroka's best season since 2019 when he was one of the fledgling aces. His 26.2% strikeout rate is his career best while his 6.4% walk rate is his lowest in six years. Soroka's 19.9% K-BB% would rank 19th among qualified starters, but he hasn't compiled ample innings to make the list. The Washington Nationals are in Busch Stadium for a road date with the St. Louis Cardinals. Soroka's home run issues are aided by facing a lineup with below average power in a venue that helps keep the ball in the yard.

Pitchers to avoid on Thursday

Only three of the 20 starting pitchers on the docket are rostered in at least half of ESPN leagues, and there is no reason to avoid them. The next closest is Taj Bradley with 40% rostership. Perhaps this is obvious, but Bradley is a huge risk when the Tampa Bay Rays open a critical four-game series in Fenway Park. The Boston Red Sox are countering with Walker Buehler, so it may be tempting to use Bradley to try to escape with a win. The problem is over his past six outings, Bradley posted a 7.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP spanning 27 frames, and that includes 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Royals. It's best to resist temptation.

Hitters to stream on Thursday

Betting tips

