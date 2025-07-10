Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Friday

Take away April and Edward Cabrera has a 2.11 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 25.3% strikeout rate and 8.0% walk rate. Next up is a road date against the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles first half struggles are more about pitching than hitting as their offense has been around league average, though they strike out at an above average clip.

No one tabbed Ryne Nelson as the Arizona Diamondbacks' best pitcher through the All-Star break, but with one start remaining before the four-day respite, Nelson checks in with a 3.39 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. He's been aided by a .230 BABIP and 8.3% home run per fly ball mark, but he's also been victimized by a 69.5% left on base level. The Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels open an interleague set in Anaheim, matching Nelson with a below average offense with the second highest strikeout rate facing right-handers.

Gavin Williams' first half has been uneven, but he's coming off one of his better efforts, tossing six scoreless frames against the Detroit Tigers, including eight punchouts. With the Cleveland Guardians visiting the Chicago White Sox, Williams is in a great spot to carry the momentum through the break as he'll face the offense with the lowest wOBA with a righty on the hill.

