Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET , and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Jump to: Pitching notes | Hitting notes | Betting tips

Reliever depth chart | Start a new league

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

In two starts this month, Eury Perez logged 11 total innings, fanning 15 with just one walk. The only run allowed came courtesy of a Matt McLain home run in a 12-2 Miami victory over the Cincinnati Reds on July 8. Perez closes out the pre-break portion of the schedule with a road date against the Baltimore Orioles. The righty matches well with the host's impatient lineup, sporting an above average strikeout rate.

After losing a no-hitter in the ninth inning to end June, Nick Martinez struggled in two July efforts, yielding 14 earned runs in just 11 2/3 innings, including 10 in his previous outing. With the Reds closing out the proverbial first half at home against the Colorado Rockies, Martinez is in a great spot to head into the break on a high note. The Rockies sport the highest strikeout rate and second lowest wOBA facing righties in away tilts.

Brayan Bello enters his last start before the break on an extended role, with a 2.83 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over his prior nine efforts, spanning 54 stanzas. He hasn't been dominant with a pedestrian 45 punchouts over that stretch, but he only issued 15 free passes while surrendering just five long balls. The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays close a key four-game set in Fenway Park. There is some risk with Bello coming off 107 pitches in his last outing and an all-hands-on deck approach with the bullpen, but Bello's recent success merits an active roster spot.

Hitters to stream on Sunday

Hitters to avoid on Sunday

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered Saturday's action on a seven-game losing streak, over which time they're averaging only 2.4 runs per game. Their final game heading into the break is a tough road affair against Robbie Ray and the San Francisco Giants. Ray elected to face the Dodgers and did not accept his All-Star invite, which is bad news for the Giants' NL West neighbors to the south. The Dodgers bats will no doubt go on a roll after the break but avoiding them Sunday is prudent.

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.