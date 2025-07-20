Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET, and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication.

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Shane Baz 's last four outings before the All-Star break were all quality starts and he's in a good position to keep it going when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Chicago White Sox. Baz opens his post-break schedule facing the lineup with the league's lowest wOBA versus right-handers.

In his last three starts before the break, Eury Perez compiled 18 innings, fanning 21 with just one walk. He yielded one earned run in that span, winning all three efforts. Next up is a home date with the San Diego Padres. The visitors don't strike out much, but they sport the fourth-lowest home run rate against righties and generate the eighth-poorest wOBA.

Jacob Lopez has eight outings lasting at least four innings this season. He fanned at least eight batters in five of them. He's in line for another big strikeout effort with the Athletics visiting the Texas Rangers. The Rangers sport the ninth-highest strikeout rate facing left-handed pitching, helping fuel the third-lowest wOBA against southpaws.

Pitchers to avoid on Monday

This is more of a heads up than a suggestion to avoid Shohei Ohtani. Technically the starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers' game Monday, Ohtani is more of an opener, as he's ticketed for three innings before Dustin May takes over. At some point, Ohtani will serve as a traditional starter, but not for this home affair with the Minnesota Twins. In fact, May is a solid streamer since he doesn't need to complete five frames to vulture a win.

Hitters to stream on Monday

Since June 1, Randy Vasquez has walked 19 hitters while punching out just 18 in 39 1/3 innings. The Miami Marlins' lefty swingers, most notable Kyle Stowers and Jesus Sanchez , are solid streaming targets against the Padres right-hander.

Bryce Elder went into the break on a high note, striking out seven in 6 2/3 frames and limiting the Athletics to only one run. However, over his four previous outings, he recorded a 12.64 ERA and 2.81 WHIP. The San Francisco Giants visit the Atlanta Braves, landing Mike Yastrzemski as one of the slate's top hitters to pick up.

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.