Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Friday

Pitchers to stream on Friday

The All-Star break came at a good time for the Tampa Bay Rays as they dropped a four-game series to the Boston Red Sox in Fenway Park. Taj Bradley is tasked with getting the club back on track in a home date with the Baltimore Orioles. It's been an uneven season for the righty, but he showed signs of finding a groove heading into the break, especially with respect to strikeouts. He faces an Orioles team that fans the fourth most in the league with a right-hander on the hill.

While it's clearly too early to start tracking the Detroit Tigers magic number, they open the post-break festivities with the largest divisional lead as they're a comfortable 11.5 games ahead of the Minnesota Twins. The Tigers are in a good place to extend it with a series in Arlington against the Texas Rangers. Reese Olson is still working his way back after missing over six weeks with right index finger inflammation. This is a favorable spot to return to form, facing a Rangers offense with the sixth lowest wOBA with a right-hander on the hill.

Jonathan Cannon's sophomore season has been a mild disappointment, especially considering that the Chicago White Sox are developing a reputation for developing young pitching. A high .298 BABIP hasn't helped, but he's also walking a few more batters. He's in a strong spot to come out of the break on a high note facing the Pittsburgh Pirates and the second lowest wOBA versus right-handers. The long ball was an issue for Cannon, and the Pirates sport the lowest home run rate facing righties.

Today's best matchups for pitchers

Seattle Mariners pitchers vs. Astros hitters

Offense: B | Park: A+ | Umpire: N/A | Temperature: B- | Wind: C | Home

The average pitcher would post a 3.56 ERA in this matchup.

Chicago Cubs pitchers vs. Red Sox hitters

Offense: C | Park: B | Umpire: N/A | Temperature: C | Wind: A+ | Home

The average pitcher would post a 3.70 ERA in this matchup.

Athletics pitchers vs. Guardians hitters

Offense: A | Park: D | Umpire: N/A | Temperature: D+ | Wind: B | Away

The average pitcher would post a 3.82 ERA in this matchup.

Today's worst matchups for pitchers

Milwaukee Brewers pitchers vs. Dodgers hitters

Offense: F | Park: F | Umpire: N/A | Temperature: C+ | Wind: C | Away

The average pitcher would post a 5.65 ERA in this matchup.

Colorado Rockies pitchers vs. Twins hitters

Offense: C | Park: F | Umpire: N/A | Temperature: D | Wind: B | Home

The average pitcher would post a 5.60 ERA in this matchup.

Minnesota Twins pitchers vs. Rockies hitters

Offense: B | Park: F | Umpire: N/A | Temperature: D | Wind: B | Away

The average pitcher would post a 5.43 ERA in this matchup.

Hitters to stream on Friday

Today's best matchups for hitters

Colorado Rockies batters vs. Twins pitchers

SP: C | Bullpen: C | Park: A+ | Framing: D | Temperature: B | Wind: D | Home

The average hitter would post a .372 wOBA in this matchup.

Minnesota Twins batters vs. Rockies pitchers

SP: C | Bullpen: C | Park: A+ | Framing: B | Temperature: B | Wind: D | Away

The average hitter would post a .365 wOBA in this matchup.

Pittsburgh Pirates LHB vs. White Sox pitchers

SP: B | Bullpen: A | Park: C | Framing: A | Temperature: C | Wind: C | Home

The average hitter would post a .344 wOBA in this matchup.

Today's worst matchups for hitters

Houston Astros RHB vs. Mariners pitchers

SP: F | Bullpen: D | Park: F | Framing: B | Temperature: C | Wind: C | Away

The average hitter would post a .269 wOBA in this matchup.

Seattle Mariners LHB vs. Astros pitchers

SP: F | Bullpen: F | Park: F | Framing: B | Temperature: C | Wind: C | Home

The average hitter would post a .270 wOBA in this matchup.

Chicago Cubs LHB vs. Red Sox pitchers

SP: C | Bullpen: F | Park: D | Framing: D | Temperature: C | Wind: F | Home

The average hitter would post a .280 wOBA in this matchup.

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.