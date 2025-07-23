Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

STARTING PITCHERS FOR THURSDAY Pitchers are ranked in order of their Forecaster/Daily Notes projected fantasy points (FPTS), using ESPN's standard scoring system (2 points per win, minus-2 per loss, 3 per inning, 1 per K, minus-1 apiece per hit or walk allowed, minus-2 per earned run allowed). T: The pitcher's handedness. OPP: Opposing team. RST%: The pitcher's roster percentage in ESPN leagues. ML: ESPN BET Money Line. O/U: ESPN BET Over/Under for runs scored. For the projected stat line, W% is the team's win probability using ESPN projections, IP is innings pitched, ER is earned runs allowed and K is strikeouts. If a team is planning on using an "opener" to start their game, but will rely on a "bulk pitcher" to follow him on the mound after 1-2 innings, the bulk pitcher is listed and indicated with an asterisk. FPTS Team Pitcher T Opp Rst% W% IP ER K 11.2 Sonny Gray R SD 95.6% 52% 5.6 2.3 5.7 10.2 Luis Severino R @HOU 12.4% 49% 5.8 2.5 5.3 9.4 Yusei Kikuchi L SEA 73.4% 50% 5.5 2.9 5.8 8.8 Ryan Gusto R ATH 1.2% 51% 5.0 2.4 5.0 8.6 Reese Olson R TOR 26.7% 59% 5.3 2.4 4.4 8.3 Yu Darvish R @STL 15.8% 48% 5.0 2.3 4.3 8.2 Charlie Morton R @CLE 6.4% 48% 5.2 2.7 5.5 8.0 Logan Allen L BAL 6.0% 52% 5.2 2.8 5.0 5.3 Logan Evans R @LAA 1.0% 50% 5.2 3.5 4.7 3.9 Eric Lauer L @DET 9.3% 41% 4.4 3.2 4.5

The perception is that Luis Severino struggles in Sacramento and is exhibiting extreme home and away stats. The truth is that his xFIP is better at home; he has just been snakebit in Sutter Health Park. The reason Severino makes the streamer list isn't because the Athletics have a road date with the Houston Astros, but rather because the Astros lineup is still missing two top bats (Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena) and the team is below average facing right-handers.

The break was ill-timed for Charlie Morton . In his five outings heading into the respite, Morton posted a 2.30 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 31 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings. He sputtered in his first start back, yielding seven runs in 5 1/3 innings to the Tampa Bay Rays. With the Baltimore Orioles appearing to be trade deadline sellers, and pitching at a premium, expect Morton to rebound and improve the chances he's dealt to a contender. He'll face a Cleveland Guardians lineup with the fifth-lowest wOBA facing righties.

Reese Olson is slated to take the hill in a battle of first-place teams when the Detroit Tigers entertain the Toronto Blue Jays. Both clubs are vying with the Astros for best record in the American League. Don't expect Olson to rack up a slew of punchouts, but the Blue Jays sport a below average walk and home run rate, so the righty should keep his club in the game while the offense takes aim at Eric Lauer.

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

