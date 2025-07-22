Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Rays hope that Taj Bradley 's last two efforts heading into the break are a harbinger of how he'll produce down the stretch. The righty posted a pair of quality starts, fanning 11 in 12 frames with just four walks. He hasn't allowed a homer in 29 2/3 innings. Bradley is in a favorable position to keep the momentum with a home start against a Chicago White Sox lineup with the lowest wOBA against right-handers.

Sean Manaea may not be fully stretched out, but after tossing 65 and 69 pitches in his two outings heading into the break, he should be able to handle five frames and qualify for a possible win when the New York Mets host the Los Angeles Angels. The visitors strike out at the league's highest clip against left-handers.

Early in the season, the Milwaukee Brewers needed starting pitching, so they acquired Quinn Priester from the Boston Red Sox. The 25-year-old righty was unable to deliver on his prospect hype, but like they've done several times lately, the club saw something they liked and have been rewarded. Over his last four outings, Priester posted a 2.28 ERA and 0.89 WHIP, with an ace-like 30 punchouts to only six free passes in those 23 2/3 innings. Wednesday's road date with the Seattle Mariners will be a challenge, but after fanning 10 Los Angeles Dodgers in six scoreless frames last time, Priester has earned the fantasy start.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday

Hitters to avoid on Wednesday

Normally, it's a no-brainer to trust Red Sox batters against southpaw pitching, after all they sport the third highest wOBA in MLB facing left-handers. However, the righty swingers like Rob Refsnyder and Romy Gonzalez have played sparingly lately and could be overmatched facing Jesus Luzardo. The Philadelphia Phillies' left-hander has been inconsistent, but he logged four double-digit strikeout efforts plus six more outings where he notched at least seven punchouts and the Red Sox are vulnerable to strikeout pitchers.

Betting tips

