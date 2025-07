Open Extended Reactions

The theme for fantasy baseball's Week 18 is "subject to change." Of course, that's usually the case. However, with the trade deadline on July 31, many hugs will be shared in the days leading up to Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. Pitchers and hitters may be suddenly scratched, which will leave us all anticipating a deal.

There are several scheduling quirks, beginning with the second consecutive full Monday slate. All 30 teams will be in action under the lights. Tuesday (a day that usually consists of all night games) features an old-fashioned day-night doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles hosting the Toronto Blue Jays. That opener gets underway at 12:35 p.m. ET. Thursday is the lightest schedule of the season with only three contests. One is a matinee while the other two are evening affairs.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Cincinnati Reds will be the home team when they take on the Atlanta Braves in the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic. The Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN will host the contest at 7:15 p.m. ET. The dimensions there are similar to the Great American Ballpark, with the distance to the fences within five feet of each other from line to line. The Reds and Braves will have Sunday off, which makes sense since they need to travel from Cincinnati for the Speedway Classic. The clubs open their three-game series on Thursday.

With Thursday's abbreviated docket, only six teams will play seven games -- and the Orioles and Blue Jays needed Tuesday's twin bill to get there. The other 24 clubs all line up for six games, as the league has been doing a much better job in 2025 of avoiding those annoying five-game weeks.

Be sure to follow the Latest Buzz for daily updates on lineup moves and follow the Trade Reaction Tracker for detailed fantasy analysis of any deals that do go down.

Lineup lock times

Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, July 28 15 6:35 PM 0 Tuesday, July 29 16 12:35 PM 1 Wednesday, July 30 15 12:35 PM 9 Thursday, July 31 3 1:05 PM 1 Friday, Aug. 1 15 12:40 PM 2 Saturday, Aug. 2 15 1:10 PM 11 Sunday, Aug. 3 14 11:35 AM 13

Scheduling quirks for Week 18

Teams with the most games this week: Total, Home and Road Total games Home games Road games Orioles 7 Athletics 6 Rangers 7 Yankees 7 Reds 6 Diamondbacks 6 Mariners 7 Guardians 6 Braves 6 Rays 7 Angels 6 Dodgers 6 Rangers 7 Padres 6 Pirates 6 Blue Jays 7

Starting pitchers for Week 18

Hitting charts for Week 18