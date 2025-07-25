Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Saturday

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET, and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.
Jump to: Pitching notes | Hitting notes | Betting tips
Reliever depth chart | Start a new league
Pitchers to stream on Saturday
When the Baltimore Orioles traded Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers to the Marlins for Trevor Rogers, they envisioned the southpaw adding depth to a playoff rotation. Rogers has done his part, but injuries and a disappointing offense have the club looking towards next season. With so many teams in the market for pitching, Rogers could be a hot commodity as he's done his part with a 1.74 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in seven outings, albeit with a pedestrian 35 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings. With the Orioles hosting the Colorado Rockies, Rogers is in a great spot to pad his strikeouts while increasing his trade appeal as he faces the lineup with the third-highest road strikeout rate against left-handers.
Cade Horton went into the break in a rut but emerged with a solid home effort against the Boston Red Sox. Next up is a road date with the Chicago White Sox and the offense with the lowest wOBA with a right-hander on the hill.
The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the few teams with solid starting pitch depth with Chad Patrick and Logan Henderson biding time with Triple-A Louisville while former starters Aaron Ashby, DL Hall and Tobias Myers are working out of the bullpen. Many keep expecting Jose Quintana to pitch himself out of a job, but the veteran has pitched just well enough to secure his spot in the rotation. That said, he struggled in his last effort, yielding four runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers, albeit with five punchouts and no walks. The lefty is in a favorable spot to rebound with a home affair against the Miami Marlins, sporting the fifth lowest wOBA with a left-hander on the hill.
Pitchers to avoid on Saturday
Ranger Suarez is probably just experiencing a hiccup on an otherwise solid season, but he's struggled with control over his last two efforts. In his first start after the break, Suarez issued four free passes against the Los Angeles Angels, the lineup with the second lowest walk rate facing left-handers. On Saturday, Suarez squares off with a New York Yankees team that coaxes walks at the league's highest rate, buoying the second highest wOBA against southpaw pitching. The safe play is stashing Suarez on reserve when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Bronx.
Hitters to stream on Saturday
Antonio Senzatela has been equally poor at Coors Field and on the road. The Colorado Rockies continue a series in Camden Yards, putting the spotlight on several of the Baltimore Orioles lefty swinging contingent, including Jackson Holliday, Ryan O'Hearn and Colton Cowser. Right-handers also give Senzatela trouble, also putting Jordan Westburg, Ramon Laureano and Tyler O'Neill in play.
Betting tips
Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.
Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.
Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.