Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

It's a bit surprising that Eury Perez 's rostership remains in the streaming range. Since struggling in his 2025 debut in early June, the 22-year-old righty posted a 2.50 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 35 strikeouts in 36 frames. He closes the fantasy week with a road matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Perez faces a patient lineup that doesn't fan much, but also lacks power. The Brewers sport a below average wOBA facing right-handers.

In his four outings heading into the break, Shane Baz recorded a 2.30 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 30 strikeouts over 27 1/3 frames. Perhaps it was due to pitching on extended rest, but Baz struggled in his last start, yielding eight earned runs in four innings to the Chicago White Sox. It will be a challenge but look for Baz to rebound on the road against the Cincinnati Reds. Baz squares off with a club that is close to league average across the board, but when he's in a groove, Baz can handle any lineup.

Noah Cameron is due an ERA correction as his 2.61 ERA is over a run below the associated estimators. That said, his xFIP and SIERA are still below average, so the landing should be soft. In addition, the best way to fend off regression is improving skills, and over his last three outings, Cameron recorded a 28.6% strikeout rate and 3.9% walk rate, both elite levels. Cameron may not match those marks at home against the Cleveland Guardians, but he lines up for another solid outing.

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

