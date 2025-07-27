Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET , and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Max Fried posted a 1.92 ERA and .94 WHIP over his initial 108 innings with the New York Yankees. However, over his last four outings, the lefty recorded a 6.52 ERA and 1.55 WHIP, spanning just 19 1/3 frames. To be fair, he was dealing with a blister for some of that run. He could snap out of his funk at any time, but in leagues with a games started or innings limit, it makes sense to wait for Fried to show he's back on track, thus look elsewhere when he squares off with the Tampa Bay Rays in a road tilt.

Last week, 45-year-old Rich Hill limited the potent Chicago Cubs to one run over five innings, but he punched out only one batter while yielding nine hard-hit balls. The veteran lefty's second start for the Kansas City Royals will be at home against the Atlanta Braves. The visitors like to stack their lineup with righty swingers when a lefty is on the hill, rendering Marcell Ozuna, Sean Murphy and Jurickson Profar as batters to stream.

