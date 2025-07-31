Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Friday

For the season, the Arizona Diamondbacks offense facing left-handers has been league average. However, look for the production to fall with Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor reunited in the Pacific Northwest. The Athletics and Diamondbacks open a series in Sacramento with Jacob Lopez taking the hill for the home team. The southpaw sports an impressive 27.5% strikeout rate, helping mitigate a high 9.8% walk rate. Homers are an issue, but he'll face a lineup lacking two big bats.

In what may be a harbinger of a strong stretch run, Gavin Williams emerged from the break with a pair of quality starts. He fanned only three last time, but he punched out 11 the prior outing, giving him 14 strikeouts over his last 13 frames. Next up is a familiar foe with the Minnesota Twins visiting the Cleveland Guardians. Over the last month, the Twins recorded the fourth lowest wOBA facing right-handers, buoyed by an above average strikeout rate.

It's risky trusting a rookie pitcher coming off the IL without the benefit of a rehab assignment but Shane Smith has looked solid in bullpen sessions, and there is strikeout upside when the Chicago White Sox open a series in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels and a lineup punching out 25.4% of the time versus right-handers.

Pitchers to avoid on Friday

Trevor Rogers is one of the season's best stories, posting a 1.49 ERA and 0.79 WHIP in eight starts, spanning 48 1/3 innings. Rogers has benefited from a .183 BABIP and 85.6% left on base mark, but his 3.76 xFIP and 3.91 SIERA indicate he'll survive a visit from the regression monster and still be better than league average. What isn't safe is a road date with the Chicago Cubs and one of the league's most potent offenses. The smart play is leaving Rogers on the bench for this Wrigley Field matinee.

Hitters to stream on Friday

Bryce Elder continues to struggle for the Atlanta Braves. Over his last seven outings, the right-hander registered an unsightly 10.50 ERA and 2.47 WHIP. A visit to Great American Ballpark is not the ideal matchup to get on track. Assuming they remember the game gets underway at 12:40 p.m. ET, the Cincinnati Reds bats line up for a productive afternoon. Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson and Austin Hays are the top beneficiaries.

Betting tips

