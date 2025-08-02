Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

After allowing just one earned run in six innings in his last effort, Edward Cabrera is down to a 2.39 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over his last 14 starts, spanning 75 1/3 innings. He punched out 76 with just two walks over that stretch. The Miami Marlins host the New York Yankees in the final game of an interleague set. Even without Aaron Judge, the Yankees rely on the long ball, and they'll experience a major park downgrade in South Beach.

Sean Burke lacks consistency so this is a risk, but he's amped up his strikeouts lately. With the Chicago White Sox visiting the Los Angeles Angels, Burke is in a great spot to keep missing bats, facing the offense with the second highest strikeout rate with a righty on the hill. Burke has 39 strikeouts over his past 35 innings, supporting a 3.09 ERA in that stretch.

Joey Cantillo's 4.57 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in July is misleading. He was pitching better as a reliever, but the Cleveland Guardians transitioned him to the rotation last month and Cantillo's control suffered. He fanned 27 over 21 2/3 innings but also issued 14 free passes. On Sunday, Cantillo faces an impatient and watered down Minnesota Twins lineup, a result of gutting their squad at the trade deadline. This is more of a deep league call, but Cantillo has the potential to rack up a bunch of strikeouts.

Hitters to stream on Sunday

Brad Lord only yielded two runs in 9 1/3 innings after the Washington Nationals inserted him into the rotation, but the right only struck out three hitters. He'll need to punch out more hitters to maintain success as a starter. Look for the Milwaukee Brewers to take advantage of Lord's lack of dominance when they meet in Nationals Park. Andrew Vaughn, Blake Perkins, Brice Turang and Caleb Durbin are the primary beneficiaries.

Hitters to avoid on Sunday

It's always tempting to deploy hitters facing a pitcher returning after a long layoff since they may not be sharp and may be under a pitch limit. For those same reasons, it's a risk to stream the pitcher. To be honest, Luis Gil could have been included with the pitchers to stream, but due to the risk, the attention will turn to Marlins hitters with Gil making his 2025 debut for the Yankees. Gil pitched well in rehab, fanning 24 in 14 1/3 innings, but he also walked seven. Even though they struggled Friday night, the Yankees have assembled a lockdown bullpen, so if Gil's workload is limited, Marlins bats will still be challenged. It's best to look elsewhere for hitters on the final day of this fantasy scoring period.

Betting tips

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.