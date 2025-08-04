Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Jump to: Pitching notes | Hitting notes | Betting tips

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

The All-Star break came at an opportune time for Jose Soriano, as he surrendered five runs in consecutive outings before the respite. He emerged with three straight quality starts, sporting a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 20 frames. With the Los Angeles Angels hosting the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, Soriano is in a great spot to pick up in August where left off in July. The Rays are reeling, averaging the second fewest runs per game over the past month.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be deploying a six-man rotation, with Emmet Sheehan joining the group for Tuesday's road date with the St. Louis Cardinals. Lately, Sheehan has been piggybacking with Shohei Ohtani. The Dodgers offense is in a rut, averaging the fewest runs per game in MLB over the last month, but they'll snap out of it. The Cardinals are scoring the fourth-fewest runs per game for the last month, but they're less likely to rebound since they lack the power of the Dodgers.

Much has been made of Luis Severino's home 6.34 ERA compared to his 3.03 road mark. The truth is his ERA estimators at home are better than his road levels. On Tuesday, Severino will take the hill at Nationals Park. This recommendation isn't because Severino is on the road, but rather because it's a favorable matchup facing a strikeout-prone lineup.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday

Ryan Bergert's indoctrination to the American League will be a challenge, as his first start since being acquired at the trade deadline by the Kansas City Royals will be in Fenway Park against the potent Boston Red Sox. Roman Anthony and Masataka Yoshida are the primary targets facing the rookie righty.

Hitters to avoid on Tuesday

A recurring theme has been to avoid base stealers facing the Kansas City Royals. While they are still one of the best clubs at defending the running game, the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago Cubs have done an even better job of limiting opposing steals over the past month. The Guardians play the New York Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday. Brandon Nimmo is a borderline fantasy starter whose recent steals have been useful, but his running could be curtailed in this series. The Cubs are hosting the Cincinnati Reds, another team that is active on the basepaths. Noelvi Marte and Matt McLain have both been aggressive lately, but they may slow down in Wrigley Field.

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.