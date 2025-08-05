Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Since the break, Gavin Williams has a 1.42 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with 22 strikeouts and just five walks in 19 innings. The Cleveland Guardians wrap up a series in Citi Field against the New York Mets. The Mets are an average offense with a right-hander on the hill, but for the past month they're posted the third lowest wOBA in the league facing righties.

Shane Baz entered the break with four consecutive quality starts. However, he's sputtered in three efforts since the break, recording an unsightly 9.64 ERA and 1.93 WHIP over his last 14 stanzas. That said, he fanned 17 with just six walks over that stretch as he's been victimized by a .419 BABIP and 52.6% left on base mark. Bas is in a favorable position to get back on track with the Tampa Bay Rays visiting the Los Angeles Angels, facing a below average lineup with the second highest strikeout rate in MLB versus right-handers.

Jeffrey Springs registered two straight quality starts, fanning 12 with just two free passes in those dozen frames. Expecting a third is aggressive, but the lefty has a favorable matchup with the Athletics on the road against the Washington Nationals. The home team has struggled all season versus southpaws, but for the last month they've been especially weak, checking in with the sixth highest strikeout rate and fifth lowest wOBA against left-handers over the past 30 days.

Pitchers to avoid on Wednesday

Each spring, a popular topic is bold predictions. Only a soothsayer would have called out Trevor Rogers as earning the trust of fantasy managers by being rostered in more than half of ESPN leagues over four months into the season. Rogers' solid 3.67 xFIP and 3.78 SIERA demonstrate that his 1.44 ERA isn't all smoke and mirrors, but he's due for a correction. A .185 BABIP and 84.6% left on base mark aren't sustainable. Regression is agnostic to the opponent, so avoiding Rogers on Wednesday isn't about running out of luck; it's because he fans only 22.9% of batters and the Philadelphia Phillies are a dangerous lineup, especially at home.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday

Betting tips

