Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Thursday

STARTING PITCHERS FOR THURSDAY Pitchers are ranked in order of their Forecaster/Daily Notes projected fantasy points (FPTS), using ESPN's standard scoring system (2 points per win, minus-2 per loss, 3 per inning, 1 per K, minus-1 apiece per hit or walk allowed, minus-2 per earned run allowed). T: The pitcher's handedness. OPP: Opposing team. RST%: The pitcher's roster percentage in ESPN leagues. ML: ESPN BET Money Line. O/U: ESPN BET Over/Under for runs scored. For the projected stat line, W% is the team's win probability using ESPN projections, IP is innings pitched, ER is earned runs allowed and K is strikeouts. If a team is planning on using an "opener" to start their game, but will rely on a "bulk pitcher" to follow him on the mound after 1-2 innings, the bulk pitcher is listed and indicated with an asterisk. FPTS Team Pitcher T Opp Rst% W% IP ER K 14.6 Logan Gilbert R CWS 96.6% 61% 5.9 2.0 6.6 13.7 Paul Skenes R CIN 99.9% 56% 5.8 2.0 6.4 9.5 Brady Singer R @PIT 33.8% 44% 5.6 2.6 5.2 9.4 Eury Perez R @ATL 44.9% 62% 4.9 2.3 5.1 9.3 Jacob Lopez L @WSH 4.5% 56% 5.0 2.3 5.4 8.2 Shane Smith R @SEA 5.4% 39% 4.7 2.1 4.9 6.4 Mitchell Parker L ATH 4.3% 44% 5.2 3.1 4.6 3.9 Carlos Carrasco R MIA 0.4% 38% 4.7 3.4 4.1

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

Even though there are only four games on the schedule, there are plenty of appealing pitchers to stream, beginning with Eury Perez when the Miami Marlins visit the Atlanta Braves. After posting a 6.19 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over his first four starts, Perez is one of the top pitchers in baseball over his last 34 innings with a 1.06 ERA and 0.68 WHIP, fully supported by 37 strikeouts and only eight walks. Meanwhile, the Braves offense has struggled over the last month (ninth lowest wOBA versus right-handed pitching) and remains without Ronald Acuna Jr.

The perception is that strikeouts drive up pitch counts, but walks are more detrimental. Jacob Lopez is an example of a pitcher racking up strikeouts but also issuing too many walks. As such, despite tossing at least 87 pitches in each of his last five outings, Lopez hasn't managed to last more than five frames. Even so, well over a strikeout an inning gives Lopez fantasy appeal and on Thursday, The Athletics southpaw faces the Washington Nationals and the lineup with the fifth highest strikeout rate facing left-handers over the past month.

Brady Singer stumbled out of the break, yielding seven runs to the Washington Nationals over just 2 1/3 innings. However, he righted the ship in his last two outings, picking up a pair of wins for the Cincinnati Reds by recording a pair of quality starts with 18 strikeouts and just two base on balls in 13 1/3 stanzas. Singer enjoys a favorable matchup with a road date against a Pittsburgh Pirates offense sporting the second worst wOBA with a righty on the hill.

Hitters to stream on Thursday

Not many expected that the Marlins would be averaging more runs per game than the Braves when they met in early August. It's not by much, but the Marlins have been slightly more productive. They have a good chance to extend the difference when they face Carlos Carrasco in Truist Park. The veteran right-hander registered a quality start in his Braves debut, but he only fanned five while walking a pair and surrendering seven hits over six frames. Kyle Stowers is the only Marlins batter rostered in over 75% of ESPN leagues. Javier Sanoja, Jakob Marsee, Agustin Ramirez, Xavier Edwards, Eric Wagaman and Otto Lopez are all options to fortify a fantasy lineup full of open spots with only four games on the docket.

Betting tips

