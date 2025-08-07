Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Friday

Every five or six days, Edward Cabrera 's stats since his slow start are cited, and they keep getting better. Since May 20, only five pitchers logging at least 60 frames have a lower ERA than Cabrera's 2.06 mark during that span. His 3.36 xFIP is 18th best over that same stretch, so while he's been a little lucky, Cabrera has been a top-20 starting pitcher for well over two months. Next up is a road date with the Atlanta Braves and a below-average lineup missing Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley.

Chase Burns' last outing was at the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic, but he was limited to one inning after the game was suspended. He was off to a strong start with two punchouts. Despite the abbreviated appearance, The Cincinnati Reds gave Burns regular rest before Friday night's road affair with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The well-rested rookie faces the lineup averaging the fewest runs per game in MLB.

For the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are averaging the second-most runs per game. However, avoiding opposing pitchers for the past month meant not facing the team averaging the seventh-fewest runs per game in the league over that stretch. The defending World Series champions can snap out of their rut at any time, so there is risk. That said, veteran Max Scherzer is finding his groove with two straight quality starts, featuring 15 strikeouts with no walks over 13 frames. On Friday's pitching rankings, Scherzer checks in as the top-ranked streamer when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Dodgers.

Pitchers to avoid on Friday

Kodai Senga has sputtered since the break, posting a bloated 8.25 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in three starts, covering only 12 frames. He fanned a respectable 12 hitters but issued 11 walks while yielding four homers. A road matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers is not the ideal opportunity to get back on track. The Brewers are averaging the second-most runs per game in the league since the clubs returned to action following the Midseason Classic.

Hitters to stream on Friday

Betting tips

