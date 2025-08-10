Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Jeffrey Springs will face his old team for the second time, this time in Sacramento when the Athletics host the Tampa Bay Rays. After opening the season with a 6.04 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over his first six outings, the lefty posted a 3.30 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over his past 18 efforts, though 107 strikeouts in 132 innings are a bit light. Even so, Springs is in a good spot facing a Rays lineup with the eighth lowest wOBA and the ninth highest strikeout rate against southpaws.

Ryne Nelson 's ERA is a run lower than last season's mark, though the associated estimators are nearly identical. Last season's 4.24 ERA was unlucky while this season's 3.20 level has benefited from a fortunate .237 BABIP and a slightly high 74% left on base mark. His 3.98 xFIP and 3.97 SIERA indicate that Nelson's skills are better than league average. He'll put them on display in Arlington when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Texas Rangers, and the fourth poorest wOBA against right-handers.

It's odd seeing Yu Darvish available in close to 85% of ESPN leagues, but injuries and inconsistency when on the hill has tempered the 38-year-old's rostership. That said, Darvish is one start removed from hurling seven scoreless frames against the New York Mets, so there is gas left in the tank. With the San Diego Padres in the thick of the playoff chase, Darvish is a candidate to step up down the stretch. He enjoys a favorable road date with the San Francisco Giants. Since the break, the Giants are 7-13, though they're still in the hunt for the third NL Wild Card.

Hitters to stream on Monday

Hitters to avoid on Monday

It was tempting to include Cade Cavalli with the streaming pitchers, but there is too much risk so early in the week. He made his 2025 debut last week, logging 4 1/3 innings against the Athletics, punching out six with just one walk. Cavalli's second start is against the Kansas City Royals, who sport one of the lowest strikeout rates in the league. Since the righty likely isn't going to pile up innings, or strikeouts, his fantasy appeal is limited. However, the allure of Royals batters is also tempered, so it's best to fill vacant lineup spots with batters from other teams.

Betting tips

