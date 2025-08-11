Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET , and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Jump to: Pitching notes | Hitting notes | Betting tips

Reliever depth chart | Start a new league

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

Jacob Lopez is coming off his best start of the season, limiting the Washington Nationals to three hits in 7 2/3 scoreless frames. However, he threw 114 pitches and will be working on just four days of rest, so the Athletics might cut his outing short. Even so, the lefty is in a favorable spot facing a Tampa Bay Rays club that sports the eighth-lowest wOBA and ninth-highest strikeout rate versus left-handers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been conservative with Emmet Sheehan 's pitch count, keeping it in the high 70s, but he has fanned more than a batter per inning and is limiting traffic, so the right-hander has fantasy allure. After averaging the fourth-fewest runs per game in July, the Dodgers are 12th best in August, so Sheehan's support is on the rise. On Tuesday, Sheehan enjoys a road date with the Los Angeles Angels, who sport the second-highest strikeout rate facing righties.

Michael Wacha is a perfect example of why ground-ball rate should be considered a trait as opposed to a skill. Despite the eighth-lowest ground ball rate among pitchers logging at least 130 innings, his home run rate is the 13th lowest of that group. Clearly aided at home by Kauffman Stadium, all the fly balls staying in the yard yield a low .265 BABIP, which may be a tad lucky but is more about the batted ball distribution. The Kansas City Royals host the Nationals who tote the fifth lowest home run rate versus right-handed pitching.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.