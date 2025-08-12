Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Before his last outing, Eury Perez was one of the most effective pitchers in the league, sporting a 1.06 ERA and 0.68 WHIP with 37 strikeouts to just eight walks over the prior 34 innings. Last time out, the Atlanta Braves took Perez deep three times. The 22-year-old right-hander is in a great spot to rebound with the Miami Marlins visiting the Cleveland Guardians. The home team doesn't fan much, but they're a below average offense with below average power.

The instances where two of the top streamers face each other seem rare this season. However, the Guardians will counter Perez with Gavin Williams . The club extended Williams extra rest after he fell one out short of a complete game no-hitter. Williams's 126th pitch was a home run courtesy of Juan Soto, ending his outing after 8 2/3 frames. He still may be on a pitch count even with six days of rest, but Williams lines up well against the Marlins, though the visitors have hit right-handers better over the second half of the season.

Michael McGreevy isn't racking up strikeouts but he's limiting free passes and keeping the ball in the yard. The St. Louis Cardinals rookie has a chance to pad his punchouts with a home date against the Colorado Rockies, which sport the highest strikeout rate in MLB facing righties.

Pitchers to avoid on Wednesday

The Cincinnati Reds are in the thick of the playoff race even though they've been without their ace for over two months. That changes on Wednesday with Hunter Greene ticketed to return from the IL in a late afternoon home affair with the Philadelphia Phillies. Against a lesser opponent, using Greene out of the gate is defensible, but the Phillies possess one of the most potent lineups in the league, and have been on a power surge over the last month. Greene punched out 24 in just 13 frames while rehabbing, but despite logging 5 1/3 innings (79 pitches) in his final rehab effort, Greene is too risky.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday

Betting tips

