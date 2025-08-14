Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Friday

Splits facing left-handed pitching are precarious, especially in a sample of just over a week. For the season, the Seattle Mariners sport an average lineup facing left-handers, but since the trade deadline, they have one of the worst offenses against southpaws, even after acquiring Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor. This is one of the reasons that Sean Manaea lands so high on Friday's starting pitcher rankings. The New York Mets lefty stumbled in his past two starts, but since debuting in mid-July, Manaea recorded 30 strikeouts with only six walks over 27 frames. His 3.37 xFIP indicates that there is some small sample noise in his 4.33 ERA.

Luis Gil 's second start of the season was much better than his debut. The righty didn't take a major league hill until August 3 after rehabbing a lat issue. He walked four while fanning just three in 3 2/3 frames. Last time, Gil notched seven strikeouts and issued just one free pass in 5 1/3 stanzas. He lines up for another strong effort when the New York Yankees visit the St. Louis Cardinals. The hosts are in an offensive rut, driven by a big jump in strikeouts over the past several weeks.

One of the keys to fantasy management is the ability to overcome bias, especially first impressions. After six starts, Noah Cameron recorded a 2.56 ERA and 1.01 WHIP. Analysts pointed out his 4.40 xFIP and warned of impending regression. After six more starts, Cameron boasts a 2.52 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. Before assuming he's still enjoying good fortune, his xFIP over his last half-dozen starts is 3.66. Yes, he's still tag-teaming with Lady Luck, but Cameron's skills have improved as he's striking out a higher percentage of batters while walking fewer. The Kansas City Royals rookie has a favorable matchup with the Chicago White Sox, registering the seventh highest strikeout rate in MLB with a lefty on the hill.

Pitchers to avoid on Friday

The Milwaukee Brewers have not announced whether Jacob Misiorowski will start Friday's tilt with the Cincinnati Reds or make another rehab start while recovering from a bruised tibia. If he is given the ball in the Great American Ballpark, the rookie is expected to be under a pitch limit, likely precluding him from qualifying for a win, since he probably won't hurl the requisite five frames.

Hitters to stream on Friday

Jose Urena has thrown pitches for four major league teams this season despite fanning only 14 while walking 10 in 25 1/3 innings. The Minnesota Twins are Urena's latest employer, and they're sending him to the hill for a third time. The Detroit Tigers await and should be able to score some runs on the road at Target Field. Colt Keith, Kerry Carpenter, Spencer Torkelson, Wenceel Perez and Zach McKinstry all benefit from a vulnerable starter and one of the weaker bullpens in the league.

Betting tips

