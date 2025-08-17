Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

Cristian Javier allowed just two runs over five frames in his 2025 debut, helping the Houston Astros defeat the Boston Red Sox. He fanned five while issuing two walks in his first start after rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Javier takes on another AL East team with the Baltimore Orioles wrapping up a series in Daikin Park. Javier will face a below-average offense with an above-average strikeout rate.

Jeffrey Springs ' string of three straight quality starts was snapped last time out. That's been his pattern all season -- he'll pitch well for a stretch, then be hit hard. Look for the lefty to get back on track when the Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels. Springs sports a below-average strikeout rate, but he's squaring off with the lineup with the league's highest strikeout rate when a lefty is on the hill.

Ryan Bergert was an under-the-radar acquisition by the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadline when they sent Freddy Fermin to the San Diego Padres. Bergert served in a swingman capacity before the deal, but he earned a rotation spot with his new team. In two starts for the Royals, Bergers has gone 5 2/3 innings in both outings, giving up two runs in each. He fanned eight with just one walk in his last effort. After falling one out short in his first two starts with the Royals, Bergert is a candidate to post a quality start with a home date against the Chicago White Sox.

Pitchers to avoid on Sunday

Big picture, the New York Mets converting Clay Holmes to the rotation is a success. However, the former New York Yankees closer is showing signs of fatigue, which makes sense since he's thrown twice as many innings as he averaged over the prior three seasons. Specifically, Holmes' strikeouts are down and his walks are up in recent outings. That said, his four-seam velocity remains strong, so there's a chance it's just a rut and not hitting a wall. Either way, Holmes is a risk for Sunday's home matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

