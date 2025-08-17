Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Eury Perez returns home after a pair of hiccups on the road, though he fanned eight without issuing a walk last time out. However, the Cleveland Guardians took him deep twice. In fact, Perez has surrendered seven homers this season with five coming in his prior two efforts. Look for a rebound when the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals offense struggled the past month versus right-handers, fueled by an increase in strikeouts over that span.

Gavin Williams posted his first subpar effort in over two months in his last start, yielding four runs in three frames to the pesky Marlins. However, even during the six-game stretch where Williams recorded a 1.63 ERA and .93 WHIP, he walked a generous 17 hitters in 38 2/3 innings. The righty is better control away from taking the next step and becoming a trusted starter. Monday marks a favorable matchup with the Guardians opening a series in the desert with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who sport one of the least patient lineups in the league.

Streaming against the Milwaukee Brewers is risky, but there are a couple of factors aiding the cause for Cade Horton. The Chicago Cubs and Brewers play a separate admission doubleheader with Horton slated to take the hill. There is a good chance that Brewers skipper Pat Murphy empties his bench, perhaps fielding a lesser lineup than usual. More importantly, Horton is on a roll, punching out 14 while issuing just two walks over his previous 11 2/3 innings.

Pitchers to avoid on Monday

Trevor Rogers continues to combine good pitching with good luck. His 17.2% K-BB% would rank an impressive 20th if he pitched enough innings to qualify. However, a fortunate .212 BABIP, 2.8% HR/FB rate and 84.9% left on base mark have been integral to his success. On Monday, Rogers enters a tough neighborhood with a road tilt in Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. As well as the left has pitched, trusting him is a risky way to start the fantasy period.

Hitters to stream on Monday

Doubleheaders are always a prime place to look for extra production. A lot of times, the managers want to get everyone involved, limiting the number of players appearing twice, but the importance of the series between the Cubs and Brewers may keep a few batters active in both ends. Dansby Swanson is the best candidate for the Cubs, with Michael Busch and Matt Shaw in the mix. Brice Turang and Andrew Vaughn are near locks to play twice for the Brewers, with Sal Frelick and Joey Ortiz other possibilities.

Betting tips

