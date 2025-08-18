Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

The last time Edward Cabrera pitched, his rostership was just below the 50% cutoff for streamers and rising. However, the Miami Marlins right-hander posted a rare subpar outing, yielding five runs in 5 1/3 in a loss to the Cleveland Guardians, dropping his rostership a few points. Look for a rebound when the Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals. Cabrera squares off with an offense sporting the league's lowest wOBA facing righties over the last month.

Max Scherzer may no longer be a dominant force, but the veteran is getting the job done with four straight quality starts, fueling the Toronto Blue Jays rise to the top of the AL East. He's in a great spot to extend his streak with a road date against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Scherzer takes on the team averaging the fewest runs per game in the majors.

On June 8, Jacob Lopez's ERA was 8.31 while his WHIP was 1.79. Even so, The Athletics moved him to the rotation, and the results have been dazzling. Over his last dozen outings, Lopez is 6-2 with a 2.09 ERA and 1.02 WHIP, fully supported with 77 strikeouts to only 20 walks in 64 1/3 frames. Next up is a road contest with the Minnesota Twins and a lineup that has been in a rut since dealing a couple of key pieces.

Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday

Bryce Miller is slated to return from a lengthy absence recovering from elbow inflammation. He hasn't toed a major league rubber since early June. Miller compiled 13 1/3 innings on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma. The righty fanned 15 while issuing three walks, but he yielded four home runs. His first game back is against the potent Philadelphia Phillies in hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park. There is still a quarter of the season remaining, which is enough time to get a handful of good starts from Miller, especially at home in T-Mobile Park. However, avoiding him on Tuesday is the safe play.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday

Last time out, Kai-Wei Teng surrendered six earned runs in just 1 2/3 innings to the San Diego Padres. Teng faces them again, this time in Petco Park. Streaming Padres hitters isn't the call due to their success against Teng a week ago; it's because the 26-year-old right-hander yielded 11 earned runs in 10 major league innings this season and 12 in 11 frames last season. Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth, Ramon Laureano and Ryan O'Hearn should benefit the most with Teng on the hill.

Betting tips

