Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Wednesday

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

The Atlanta Braves are playing out the string. Injuries have derailed their season, but the silver lining is they will get an extended look at pitching prospect Hurston Waldrep . The 23-year-old right-hander is slated to make his fourth career start when he takes on the Chicago White Sox. Waldrep is making a case to be August rookie of the month, if not pitcher of the month. In three outings, he posted a 1.02 ERA and 0.78 WHIP, with 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings. The White Sox sport the second lowest wOBA versus righties, but to be fair, they've been much better over the last month.

Sandy Alcantara began the month with a pair of clunkers, yielding 11 earned runs in 12 frames. However, he rebounded last time with a quality start in Fenway Park, limiting the Boston Red Sox to just one run over six stanzas, fanning seven while issuing just one free pass. With the Miami Marlins hosting the St. Louis Cardinals, Alcantara is in a good spot to remain effective, facing the least productive offense over the last month. Furthermore, the Cardinals will be without Brendan Donovan, who is sidelined with a left groin strain.

In July, Noah Cameron punched out 33 batters in 29 1/3 innings. However, in three August starts, the rookie southpaw racked up just seven strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings, but since he continues to limit walks and keeps the ball in the yard, Cameron continues to be effective with an August ERA of 2.60 ERA. He's due for a visit from the regression monster, but a favorable home date with the Texas Rangers should delay the damage. The Rangers are one of the least potent offenses facing lefties, in large part due to a high strikeout rate.

Luis Castillo tends to give up home runs in bunches. Earlier in the year, he surrendered eight long balls over four starts, and he's yielded six dingers over his past three outings. While this trend can reverse at any time -- Castillo has served up just four homers in his other 18 efforts -- the righty is a risk when the Seattle Mariners wrap up a series in Citizens Bank Park with the Philadelphia Phillies. Castillo experiences a big park downgrade along with facing one of the most powerful lineups in the league.

The White Sox will send Martin Perez to the hill in Truist Park, giving appeal to Braves' batters. The White Sox demoted Sean Burke earlier in the week and the club opted to give Aaron Civale a couple of extra days, so they'll open with Perez, then finish out with a subpar bullpen. Jurickson Profar, Michael Harris II, Marcell Ozuna and Drake Baldwin are the main beneficiaries.

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

