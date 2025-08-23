Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

Jacob Lopez is in contention for Pitcher of the Month in August, as he's sporting a 0.70 ERA and 0.74 WHIP with 32 strikeouts in 25⅔ innings. The Athletics' southpaw has a chance to strengthen his case with a road date in Seattle. Not only will the game be in the best pitching venue in the league, but he'll face the lineup with the second-highest strikeout rate with a lefty on the hill.

Gavin Williams has registered quality starts in five of six starts since the break, compiling a 2.00 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in that span, fueled by 37 punchouts in 36 frames. The Cleveland Guardians close out a weekend set in Arlington against a struggling Texas Rangers offense that will be without Evan Carter, Jake Burger (both on the IL) and Marcus Semien, who is slated to be examined after he fouled a ball off his foot Thursday.

Ryan Pepiot is in a rut, though his 4.03 xFIP since the break indicates that he has been better than his actual 5.88 ERA in that span. A high 20.0% HR/FB rate is the culprit, leading to eight homers in his prior 33⅔ stanzas. But the Tampa Bay Rays end the fantasy week with a home date against a St. Louis Cardinals team toting the second-lowest home run rate facing right-handers.

Seth Lugo has been an automatic start for much of the past two seasons. He's not dominant, but the veteran limits traffic and usually keeps the ball in the yard. However, he's had an issue with home runs over the second half, surrendering two long balls in six of his past eight efforts. The Kansas City Royals wrap up an AL Central series in Motown against the Detroit Tigers. It's best to avoid Lugo since he's facing the offense with the 10th-highest home run rate against righties over the past month.

