Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Friday

Pitchers to stream on Friday

Since the break, Zebby Matthews has fanned 32 with just five walks in 25 innings. However, he's been victimized by a .364 BABIP and 16.7% HR/FB in that span. This is not to imply that his bloated 5.04 ERA is all bad luck, but his 24.2% K-BB% and 3.10 xFIP in that stretch demonstrates he's pitched better than it appears. The Minnesota Twins have a road date with the Chicago White Sox, giving Matthews a strong chance of improving his ERA, facing the lineup with the second lowest wOBA with a righty on the hill.

Ben Brown has pitched better than the numbers indicate since being called up just after the break. His ERA in 19 2/3 innings is 5.03, but the corresponding 3.23 xFIP is more optimistic as he's been snake bit with a 63.2% left on base mark. Brown was throwing a few more changeups in his latest stint, but he didn't use any in his last outing. Developing a third pitch could be the difference between Brown succeeding as a starter or being transitioned to the bullpen. Friday will be interesting since the Chicago Cubs visit the Los Angeles Angels who sport the third lowest wOBA in the league against changeups.

Jose Quintana is enjoying a strong month with a 2.70 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over four August starts. He's in a favorable spot to keep rolling when the Milwaukee Brewers host the San Francisco Giants. The veteran lefty squares off with the lineup sporting the lowest wOBA in MLB facing southpaws. Additionally, Quintana was slated to be opposed by Logan Webb, but the Giants are giving their ace an extra day of rest and calling up Carson Whisenhunt for the outing.

Pitchers to avoid on Friday

There is no definitive answer whether to start a pitcher returning from the IL; it's a matter of risk tolerance. On Friday, two historically effective starters are taking the hill after recovering from an injury, including Shane Bieber making his 2025 debut. The Toronto Blue Jays acquired Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline to fortify their playoff run. The righty has been out since April 2024 as he's been recovering from Tommy John surgery. Bieber recorded a 1.86 ERA and .86 WHIP with 37 strikeouts spanning 29 innings over three levels while on rehab. He pitched seven scoreless innings in his final outing, punching out four with no walks. Even so, he's risky when he takes the hill in loanDepot Park against a pesky Miami Marlins squad.

Lance McCullers Jr. is the other returning hurler as he's been out over a month with a blister. McCullers will toe the rubber in Camden Yards when the Houston Astros face the Baltimore Orioles. McCullers struck out five over five stanzas in his only rehab start, but he's also risky.

