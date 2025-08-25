Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Dodger Stadium will be a welcome site for Emmet Sheehan after struggling in a couple of road affairs, including last time out at Coors Field. The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a series with playoff implications for both clubs. The Reds sport an average offense facing right-handers and will incur a park downgrade from hitter friendly Great American Ballpark.

Max Scherzer registered a quality start in each of his past five outings. He's in a good spot to extend the streak at home with the Toronto Blue Jays entertaining the Minnesota Twins. Scherzer has a 2.25 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over this span, fanning 28 in 32 innings. The Twins offense has struck out at a generous 26% clip away from home over the past month.

A 4.21 xFIP compared to a 2.53 ERA portends a correction for Noah Cameron, but it's more likely to come against an offense more potent than the Chicago White Sox, though the rookie lefty must contend with being away from comfortable Kauffman Stadium when the Kansas City Royals visit the South Side. The White Sox offense is a tick below average facing left-handers, while fanning at an above average clip.

Pitchers to avoid on Monday

Avoiding Spencer Strider for a matchup with the Miami Marlins seems far-fetched, but the Atlanta Braves righty is in a rut while the pesky Marlins aren't the pushover lineup of previous seasons. In three August starts, Strider's ERA is 15.43 with a 2.83 WHIP. He's been victimized by a high BABIP and HR/FB, but he's also not dominating like in the past.

Tanner Bibee is one of the season's biggest disappointments on the mound and he's displaying no signs of salvaging his season with a strong finish. He's recorded a 5.40 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over his previous three efforts, albeit with 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings. However, nine walks in that stretch render Bibee too risky when the Cleveland Guardians open a home set with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bryce Miller was roughed up in his return from the IL, yielding four runs in five frames to the Philadelphia Phillies. His second start since recovering from elbow inflammation is at pitcher friendly T-Mobile Park, but he's still a risk when the Seattle Mariners take on the potent San Diego Padres.

Hitters to stream on Monday

August has been unkind to J.T. Ginn as evidenced by a 7.88 ERA and 1.88 WHIP. He's punched out 19 in 16 frames this month, but he's also walked 10 while issuing four home runs. Pitching in Sacramento has not helped, and that's where he'll be when the Detroit Tigers open a road set with the Athletics. Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter and Zach McKinstry are the primary targets in hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park.

Betting tips

