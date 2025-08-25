Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

Considering the star power in the Philadelphia Phillies lineup, such as Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper, it's surprising they average the ninth fewest runs per game in the league on the road, and they're even less potent facing left-handers. This is why Sean Manaea ranks as the second-best overall starter on Tuesday's slate. The southpaw isn't pitching deep into the game lately, but he's fanned 20 in his last 13 2/3 innings. He's been unfortunate in this span as evidenced by a 7.90 ERA, more than twice as high as the associated 3.62 xFIP.

Luis Gil struggled with his control in his last outing, walking five in five innings, though he caught a break when the Boston Red Sox could only push one run across the plate. Throwing strikes has always been an issue for the 27-year-old right-hander and continues to be the case this season after missing the first four months with a lat injury. However, Gil also carries a high strikeout rate and limits home runs. The New York Yankees take on the Washington Nationals in the Bronx, setting up Gil for a solid effort. The Nationals are one of the least patient teams in the league, as well as carrying a low home run rate.

August has been kind to Clayton Kershaw with a 1.90 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over four starts. However, just 13 punchouts in those 23 2/3 frames indicates that Lady Luck has played a part. Regression is independent of the quality of the opponent and Tuesday, Kershaw faces the Cincinnati Reds, one of the least productive lineups facing left-handers as demonstrated by the fifth lowest wOBA against southpaws. Additionally, the Reds will experience a big park downgrade in Dodger Stadium.

Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday

Trusting Luis Castillo for his home date with the San Diego Padres is a tough call. His 3.57 ERA is appealing, but a 1.27 WHIP and 4.17 xFIP paint a less rosy picture. In August, the veteran right's ERA is 6.05 with a bloated 1.66 WHIP. As opposed to hitting streaks which have been shown to be non-predictive, research reveals a pitcher's recent performance is more meaningful. This is not a call to avoid Castillo in all formats, but in leagues with a limit to games started per week, it's defensible to keep Castillo on the bench.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday

Tanner Gordon notched a win in his last two outings, including a quality start against the Dodgers, but he's vulnerable with only five strikeouts in those 11 innings. The Colorado Rockies open a road set with the Houston Astros. Yordan Alvarez is expected to return from an extended IL stint, boosting the Astros lineup. He's still rostered in 90% of ESPN leagues, but Christian Walker and Carlos Correa are available in more than half or ESPN leagues and should benefit from Alvarez's return, not to mention facing Gordon.

Betting tips

