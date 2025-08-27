Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Thursday

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET, and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Pitchers to stream Thursday
Jason Alexander is one of the main reasons the Houston Astros maintain a slim lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. The journeyman righty is 3-0 with a 1.54 ERA and 0.86 WHIP this month, albeit with a pedestrian 18 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings. The lack of dominance renders Alexander risky, but he still enjoys a favorable home matchup against the Colorado Rockies. When away from Coors Field, the Rockies sport the lowest wOBA and highest strikeout rate when facing right-handers.
Will Warren's streak of five straight solid efforts was interrupted by the Boston Red Sox in his last outing. He went into the game with a 1.93 ERA and 1.11 ERA over his prior 28 frames. Look for Warren to get back on track when the New York Yankees visit the Chicago White Sox. The South Siders have been more productive lately, but for the season (a more reliable sample), they sport the third-lowest wOBA facing right-handers.
Jose Quintana is 3-0 with a 2.83 ERA and 1.01 ERA this month. The lefty has been fortunate, considering he has fanned just 20 in 28 2/3 August innings, but limiting walks and playing with a strong Milwaukee Brewers defense keeps runs off the board. The Arizona Diamondbacks have been surprisingly effective against southpaws, despite Blaze Alexander, Ildemaro Vargas and Tyler Locklear replacing Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suarez and Randal Grichuk. Even so, Quintana's strong chance for a home win lands him in streaming territory.
Pitchers to avoid Thursday
Despite collecting a win in a quality start in his last outing, Aaron Nola is risky when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves. The veteran right-hander yielded six earned runs in 2 1/3 innings to the Washington Nationals in mid-August his first start off the IL, then held the same club to two runs over six frames in his last effort. After a quiet first half, the Braves offense has improved, registering the 12th-highest wOBA in the league since the break.
Hitters to stream Thursday
Cal Quantrill struggled in his first start with the Braves last weekend, surrendering three runs in 4 2/3 innings before leaving with cramps. It could have been worse, considering Quantrill gave up five hits and five walks. The Phillies are familiar with Quantrill from his stint with the Miami Marlins. Alec Bohm, Nick Castellanos, Bryson Stott and J.T. Realmuto are all candidates to contribute to a productive evening.
After serving as the bulk reliever last time out, Nabil Crismatt is slated to serve as a traditional starter for the Diamondbacks on the road against the Brewers. Crismatt is the lowest ranked starter on Thursday's docket, so the Diamondbacks' depleted bullpen will likely be called in early. The Brewers' Andruw Monasterio, Caleb Durbin, Sal Frelick, Isaac Collins and Andrew Vaughn are all streaming options.
Betting tips
