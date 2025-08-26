Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

Yu Darvish is rounding into form, helping the San Diego Padres challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers for NL West supremacy. He's 2-0 with a 4.05 ERA in August, but a 3.82 xFIP, .80 WHIP and 21.6% K-BB% mark indicate he's pitched well. Five homers in 20 frames this month bloated his ERA, but long balls usually normalize over a larger sample. That said, Darvish will be challenged by the Seattle Mariners and an offense showing more pop this month, in part because of trade deadline acquisitions to supplement Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez. Even so, the Mariners fan at an elevated clip, so if Darvish can keep the ball in the yard, he lines up for a productive evening on the road.

Brayan Bello 's 3.07 ERA is deemed over a run too low via xFIP and SIERA. A pedestrian strikeout rate puts Bello at risk, but he's helped himself by exhibiting above-average command and control. Bello has pitched at least six innings in 14 of his 23 outings, adding to his points league allure. Bello has a tough road date with the Baltimore Orioles on tap, but the Orioles are without three regulars and are auditioning several youngsters, which will help Bello navigate the lineup.

Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek were acquired by the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadline, shipping C Freddy Fermin to the San Diego Padres. It wasn't a dump deal but rather trading from strength to bolster their rotation. Bergert responded with a 2.82 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in four starts since the deal, fanning 22 with only six walks in 22 1/3 innings. He's 0-1 in this span, but the Royals are 2-2 in his starts. Bergert is in a good spot to pick up his first win with the Royals when he takes the hill in Rate Field against the Chicago White Sox.

Not only is Shohei Ohtani still on an innings limit, but he's also struggled in his past two outings, yielding nine runs over 8 1/3 innings. Though, to be fair, his last effort was in Coors Field. However, he was hit by a comebacker against the Colorado Rockies, and even though Ohtani has served as the DH for the past few games, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be careful with the leading candidate for NL MVP.

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

