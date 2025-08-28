Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

Six of Dean Kremer 's last 10 efforts were quality starts, though he's coming off a rough outing where he yielded three homers to the Houston Astros. Even with allowing six earned runs in five frames in that contest, Kremer's ERA over the past 10 starts is 3.61 with a 1.06 WHIP. With the Baltimore Orioles visiting the San Francisco Giants, Kremer is in a great spot to rebound, facing an offense with the third highest strikeout rate versus righties over the last month.

Eury Perez snapped out of a mini rut in his last outing, recording a quality start in a win against the Toronto Blue Jays. Next up for the Miami Marlins righty is a road date in Citi Field against the New York Mets. It isn't an ideal matchup since the Mets have been productive facing right-handed pitching, but Perez's ability to limit traffic on the bases and keep the ball in the yard puts him in play.

Like most Athletics pitchers, Jeffrey Springs' home splits are worse than his road numbers, but his underlying skills are nearly the same, except for allowing more homers at home. We're approaching the time of the year when the evening temperature in Sacramento drops, which should help limit homers compared to the summer. Springs is slated to take the hill in Sutter Health Park against a Texas Rangers offense with a below average home run rate facing southpaws.

Seth Lugo yielded two homers in seven of his last nine outings, including the last four. His strikeouts fell while his walks rose in this stretch, resulting in a 6.70 ERA and 1.53 WHIP. It won't get easier with a home date against the Detroit Tigers. For well over a year, Lugo merited starting every time he took the hill, but now he needs to piece together a few solid efforts to reenter the fantasy circle of trust.

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

