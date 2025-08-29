Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

Edward Cabrera rebounded from a couple of subpar outings with a gem in his last time out, posting seven scoreless frames against the Atlanta Braves, allowing just one hit while fanning 10. He is staying in the NL East for a road date with the New York Mets. It's clearly not an easy matchup, but Cabrera has earned the trust to start, regardless of the opponent.

After recording a 4.91 ERA and an 1.84 WHIP over his first three starts, Cam Schlittler has since posted a 1.63 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP with 31 punchouts over his last five outings (27 2/3 IP). The 24-year-old rookie lines up for another solid effort when the New York Yankees visit the Chicago White Sox. For the season, the White Sox sport the second-lowest wOBA versus right-handers, though to be fair they have been more productive since the break.

Based on Spencer Arrighetti's numbers since coming off the IL at the beginning of the month, he's a risk. Don't believe me? Check out his 6.52 ERA and 1.81 WHIP in four August starts. However, three of those four games were on the road and against productive lineups. On Saturday, Arrighetti enjoys a favorable home tilt against the Los Angeles Angels and the league's highest strikeout rate facing right-handed pitching. Maybe we'll give him a chance.

Pitchers to avoid on Saturday

August has been uneven for Jack Flaherty as he's woven two quality starts amid three subpar efforts, resulting in a 6.33 ERA and 1.37 WHIP this month. With the fantasy playoffs on the line, Flaherty is too much of a risk as the Detroit Tigers visit the pesky Kansas City Royals. Strikeouts will be hard to come by since the Royals fan at the second-lowest pace in the league versus righties.

Betting tips

