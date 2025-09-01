Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream Tuesday

Clayton Kershaw won all five of his August starts, posting a 1.88 ERA and 0.87 WHIP over 28⅔ innings. He struck out only 19, but Kershaw walked just three while allowing one long ball. The veteran lefty is in a great spot to continue rolling in September with a road game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The hosts sport the third-lowest wOBA and second-highest strikeout rate with a lefty on the hill.

Six homers in 24 August innings bloated Yu Darvish 's ERA to 4.88. His 0.88 WHIP tells a different story, though he benefited from a .167 BABIP. The best indicators in small samples are strikeout and walk rates, and Darvish's 19.7% K-BB% was a respectable 29th out of the 112 pitchers compiling at least 24 innings last month. The San Diego Padres host the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles have been more productive lately, but for the season, they sport the fifth-worst road wOBA versus right-handers.

Luis Severino hasn't fared as poorly at home as the surface stats suggest, but that's a discussion for another day because the Athletics visit the struggling St. Louis Cardinals. Over the past month, the Cardinals recorded the second-lowest wOBA and second-highest strikeout rate facing righties.

Hitters to stream Tuesday

