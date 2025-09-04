Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream Friday

Ian Seymour fanned eight and walked one over five innings in each of his first two starts. He's the top-ranked streamer on Thursday's slate when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Cleveland Guardians. Seymour takes on the lineup with the third-lowest wOBA and an above-average strikeout rate with a lefty on the hill.

Considering David Peterson 's home venue is Citi Field, one of the best pitching parks in the league, it's surprising that his road ERA is better than his home mark. It's not a sample size anomaly; his underlying skills and xFIP are nearly identical in both instances. The Great American Ballpark is one of the better hitting venues, so Peterson will be challenged when the New York Mets visit the Cincinnati Reds. However, even at home, the Reds sport a below-average offense facing left-handers.

Jose Soriano is 3-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 0.90 WHIP over his last four outings. He may have incurred a little luck to sport such low ratios, but 25 strikeouts with just seven walks spanning 24 1/3 innings indicate the good fortune was earned. Soriano is set to face the Athletics in Anaheim. It will be a matchup of strength versus strength, as Soriano sports the fifth-lowest home run rate among qualified pitchers and only three teams are more reliant on homers to score than the Athletics.

There are no pitchers to avoid on the slate, so let's add a couple of bonus streamers. Quinn Priester continues to be one of the season's biggest surprises with a 3.28 ERA, though the estimators tab it closer to 4.00. But that's still below league average. The Milwaukee Brewers righty lines up for a favorable matchup in the Steel City against a Pittsburgh Pirates squad averaging the fewest runs per game in MLB.

The Boston Red Sox gave Payton Tolle extra rest after he made his MLB debut last Friday. The rookie matched Paul Skenes pitch for pitch, but he was still saddled with the loss, despite yielding just two runs in 5 1/3 innings while fanning eight. Next up is a road date in the desert with an Arizona Diamondbacks lineup producing at an above-average clip despite dealing some key pieces at the deadline. But they strike out at an above-average rate, and Tolle could take advantage with his deception.

Hitters to stream Friday

It appears Mason Barnett will finish the season in the Athletics rotation despite posting a 5.83 ERA and 1.56 ERA with Triple-A Las Vegas. To be fair, that is one of the toughest places to pitch, but the 24-year-old walked 60 in 117 1/3 innings, far too generous considering he was facing a lot of younger batters. Barnett did not issue any free passes in his MLB debut last week, but he only fanned one in four frames while surrendering eight hits and five runs. Angels batters are in a favorable spot, led by Zach Neto, Jo Adell and Logan O'Hoppe.

