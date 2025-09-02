Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Cade Horton is 6-1 with a 0.86 ERA and 0.88 WHIP since the break. The key is allowing just two homers over those 42 innings, but he's also sporting a 23.8% strikeout rate and 8.1% walk rate in that span, both better than league average. The Chicago Cubs host the Atlanta Braves and an offense faring much better at home.

Ryan Bergert 's record is only 1-1 since joining the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadline, but he's done his part with a 2.54 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over five August starts spanning 28 1/3 innings. The righty has a solid chance to collect his second win with the Royals with a home date against the Los Angeles Angels. Bergert also is in a favorable spot to rack up punchouts against the lineup with the highest strikeout rate in the league facing right-handers.

Even though he's coming off a subpar effort, Nestor Cortes is the top ranked pitcher on Wednesday's slate. Part of it is Cortes' track record, but he also catches a vulnerable Baltimore Orioles lineup in Petco Park. Especially lately, the Orioles have struggled on the road against southpaw pitching, mostly due to an above average strikeout rate.

Pitchers to avoid on Wednesday

Clay Holmes may be showing signs he's hitting the wall in his first season as a full-time starter. Over the past three seasons, he averaged 63 innings as a reliever for the New York Yankees. This year, he hasn't missed a start for the New York Mets, compiling a career-high 142 1/3 innings. Over his past four outings, Holmes posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.40 WHIP, but more worrisome is only 14 strikeouts with nine walks. Holmes draws a road start against a dangerous Detroit Tigers lineup, so it's best to avoid him.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday

The Angels are the fifth organization desperate enough to sign Jose Urena this season. He has a combined 5.00 ERA and 1.46 WHIP, fanning only 20 with 13 walks in 36 frames. Urena has a road date against a pesky Royals lineup, scrapping to stay in the wild card hunt. The Royals aren't powerful, but are patient and put the ball in play, which is a recipe for success against Urena. Jac Caglianone and Mike Yastrzemski benefit the most as they wield two of the more potent bats in the lineup.

Betting tips

