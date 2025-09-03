Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

Thursday's docket is light with just six games, plus the only five starting pitchers with ESPN rostership below 50% are the bottom five on the slate. As such, let's take a bit of liberty with the cutoff and start with Ryan Pepiot , whose rostership is a couple ticks over 50%. The Tampa Bay Rays host the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a four-game set. The right-hander already set career highs in innings and starts. His numbers are nearly identical to last season, but because he spent half the year in a home venue favoring hitters much more than Tropicana Field, he's performed a bit better. During the past month, the Guardians have struggled facing right-handed pitching, sporting the lowest wOBA and second highest strikeout rate.

Shane Smith is coming off a solid August, as shown by a 2.67 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. The underlying metrics indicate that he was a but fortunate, but the rookie punched out an acceptable 31 in 33 2/3 innings. However, his 13 walks and five homers allowed were both generous. The Chicago White Sox rookie is in a favorable position to keep the momentum with a road date against the sputtering Minnesota Twins. Since the trade deadline, the Twins are averaging the 10th fewest runs per game and sport an above-average strikeout rate.

Pitchers to avoid on Thursday

If it were early June and not early September, Seth Lugo's rostership would have fallen below 50%, but it remains in the range where it's necessary to point out how much he's struggled over the second half. Since the break, he's put up a 7.51 ERA and 1.78 WHIP. Lugo doesn't rely on strikeouts, so fanning only 37 in 44 1/3 innings isn't a concern, but walking 24 while surrendering 12 homers is an eyesore. The veteran is likely just going through an extended rough stretch, but it's not worth taking the chance he snaps out of it when the Kansas City Royals host the Los Angeles Angels, despite the offensive woes displayed by the visitors.

