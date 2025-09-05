Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

Jump to: Pitching notes | Hitting notes | Betting tips

Pitchers to stream Saturday

Pitcher to avoid Saturday

Since being roughed up in his debut in early August, Luis Gil posted a 2.42 ERA, albeit with a high 1.46 WHIP due to 15 walks in 26 innings. However, he fanned 26 while allowing only two homers in that span, and in his last outing, Gil issued just two free passes in 5⅔ innings while racking up seven punchouts. On tap is his biggest challenge so far when he faces the Toronto Blue Jays in the Bronx. Even though Gil is highly ranked on Saturday's pitching chart, the Blue Jays tote a potent offense into Yankee Stadium. It's best to look elsewhere for a streaming option.

Hitters to stream Saturday

Brad Lord appears to be running out of gas for the Washington Nationals. After recording a solid 3.26 ERA and 1.22 over his first 91 innings, he has pitched to a 12.08 ERA and 2.05 WHIP spanning his last three efforts, fueled by surrendering six walks and four homers in only 12⅓ innings. The Chicago Cubs are poised to take advantage when Lord takes the hill at Wrigley Field. Dansby Swanson, Michael Busch and Matt Shaw are the primary beneficiaries.

Betting tips

