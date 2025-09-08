Fantasy baseball lineup advice, betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

Emmet Sheehan has yielded four or more runs in three of his 11 outings while giving up two or fewer in the other eight. Look for the good version when he takes the hill at home for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies matchup. Unsurprisingly, the Rockies carry MLB's lowest road wOBA and highest road strikeout rate versus right-handers.

Kyle Bradish offers Baltimore Orioles fans a ray of hope in an otherwise frustrating season. After a long recovery from Tommy John surgery, the right-hander made two starts and fanned 15 with just two free passes in 10 innings. Bradish enjoys a favorable matchup at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He'll face the lineup with the second most strikeouts, and second worst wOBA against righties when they're away from home.

Eury Perez has struggled down the stretch with a high 8.53 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over his last five outings, spanning only 24 1/3 innings. He's been especially ineffective in his past two efforts, begging the question of whether he's healthy. His velocity, spin rate and pitch mix don't set off any alarms, but his command and control have wavered. He's also been victimized by a high BABIP and HR/FB% over his prior pair of starts. Assuming he's not hiding an injury, Perez is in a good spot to rebound when the Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals. He'll square off with a lineup vulnerable to strikeouts and before his recent rough stretch, Perez was dominant.

Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday

Spencer Strider was ticketed to start over the weekend, but the Atlanta Braves opted to give him extra rest as they were cautious with their ace down the stretch. He draws Tuesday's home start against the Chicago Cubs. Strider's strikeouts have disappeared as he's only fanned eight over his last 19 stanzas. When the Cubs put the ball in play, they're one of the league's most potent lineups. It's best to track but not start Strider over the final three weeks. However, he could be a bargain next season.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday

