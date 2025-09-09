Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream Wednesday

Eury Perez was initially scheduled to take the hill Thursday, but the Miami Marlins decided to give their rotation an extra day, pushing the righty to Wednesday. He has struggled down the stretch with a high 8.53 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over his past five outings, spanning only 24 1/3 innings. He's been especially ineffective in his past two efforts, begging the question of whether he's healthy. His velocity, spin rate and pitch mix don't set off any alarms, but his command and control have wavered. He's also been victimized by a high BABIP and HR/FB% over his prior pair of starts. Assuming he's not hiding an injury, Perez is in a good spot to rebound when the Marlins host the Washington Nationals. He'll square off with a lineup vulnerable to strikeouts. Before his recent rough stretch, Perez was dominant.

Jose Soriano was enjoying a solid second half before being hit hard by the Athletics in his last outing. Before that, he posted a 3.17 ERA and 1.03 WHIP since the break, but he surrendered eight runs in 2 1/3 innings in his last outing. Soriano is in a favorable spot to rebound when the Los Angeles Angels host the Minnesota Twins, sporting the lineup with the sixth-lowest wOBA and sixth-highest strikeout rate versus right-handers over the past month.

Michael Wacha is an under-the-radar streamer since his lack of dominance limits his fantasy potential. However, on Wednesday the Kansas City Royals visit the Cleveland Guardians, and he'll face the league's least productive offense for the past month. One of the reasons is the sixth-highest strikeout rate in this span, adding some rare strikeout upside to Wacha's allure.

Pitchers to avoid Wednesday

Jack Flaherty has been inconsistent of late. Over his past six outings, his ERA is 6.68 with a 1.48 WHIP, but he had two good starts in that stretch, including one with seven shutout innings on August 18. Hoping for the good version is defensible against lesser lineups, but with the Detroit Tigers in the Bronx against the potent New York Yankees, it's best to avoid the veteran righty.

Hitters to stream Wednesday

It's beginning to cool down in Sacramento, but Sutter Health Park remains one of the better hitting venues. It's not as favorable as Fenway Park, but the Boston Red Sox still line up for a productive evening against the Athletics and rookie Mason Barnett. New leadoff hitter Masataka Yoshida leads the way, along with Trevor Story, Nathaniel Lowe and Ceddanne Rafaela.

Betting tips

