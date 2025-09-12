Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET , and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Jump to: Pitching notes | Hitting notes | Betting tips

Reliever depth chart | Start a new league

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

Formulaic rankings ignore recency bias, which is a good and bad thing. Using the Texas Rangers as an example, through August 21, the club sported the fourth lowest wOBA in the league. After that, they won 14 of 18 games, fueled by the sixth highest wOBA over that span. Currently, they check in with the fifth worst wOBA for the season, driving Brandon Sproat 's high ranking when the New York Mets host the Rangers. The Rangers recent success adds an added layer of risk, but the larger season-long sample is more predictive than a shorter three-week hot streak.

Luis Severino 's home and away splits continue to be exaggerated, with the perception he's being hurt by Sutter Health Park. However, his xFIP is lower in Sacramento than on the road; Severino has been victimized by a .349 BABIP and 58.8% left on base mark at home. The venue does not significantly influence either; Severino has just pitched into some bad luck at home. Accordingly, Severino is in an under-the-radar favorable spot when the Athletics host the Cincinnati Reds. There is strikeout upside in this matchup, and Severino has fanned 41 over his last 37 2/3 innings.

Clayton Kershaw isn't the workhorse he was in his earlier days, but he remains effective as evidenced by a 6-0 record over his previous seven efforts, in which he recorded a 2.75 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants in an NL West matchup with playoff implications for both teams. The Giants are within striking range of the third NL wild card, despite sporting the league's lowest wOBA facing left-handed pitching.

Pitchers to avoid on Saturday

The Tampa Bay Rays have done a good job of managing Drew Rasmussen's workload after he tossed only 36 innings between the majors and minors last season. He enters Saturday's road affair with the Chicago Cubs only 6 1/3 innings shy of his career high of 146 frames, established in 2022. The right-hander may be showing signs of fatigue with only four strikeouts over his last two games, each five-inning efforts. Also, he yielded three homers to the Seattle Mariners two starts ago, and walked three last time out, tying his season high for free passes allowed. Trusting Rasmussen against a lesser lineup is defensible, but the Cubs boast one of the strongest lineups in the league, especially at home.

Hitters to stream on Saturday

Mitch Farris and his 2.45 ERA after his first two starts for the Los Angeles Angels seems impressive, but the associated 4.92 xFIP and 5.13 SIERA warn of an impending correction. With Cal Raleigh leading the way the Seattle Mariners surprisingly sporting the league's third highest home run rate and 12th best wOBA, despite playing half of its games in T-Mobile Park, an extreme pitcher's venue.

Betting tips

Postseason Baseball Challenge Create MLB postseason brackets for FREE! $50K in prizes. Make Your Picks

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.