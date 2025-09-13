Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream Sunday

Yu Darvish has been frugal with the long ball in recent seasons, but lately he's suffering from a bout of gopheritis. The veteran has surrendered at least one home run for seven straight games, totaling nine in 33 2/3 innings. Darvish should reverse the trend when the San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies tote one of the lowest road home run rates, which is further suppressed by Petco Park.

Jose Quintana has outpitched his peripherals most of the season. However, the lefty has posted a 7.56 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over his last three outings, spanning 16 2/3 innings. Even with the struggles, Quintana pitched into the seventh inning in his prior two efforts, keeping his points league scoring afloat. The Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals, and the visitors are vulnerable to left-handed pitching, sporting one of the lowest home run rates with a southpaw on the hill.

Slade Cecconi is coming off one of the best outings of his career, blanking the Kansas City Royals over eight frames and keeping the Cleveland Guardians within striking distance of the AL Wild Card chase. Sometimes after an extended effort, the team will manage the innings in the next trip to the hill, but Cecconi threw a reasonable 100 pitches, so there should be no restriction when he faces the Chicago White Sox at home.

Pitchers to avoid Sunday

Sunday is the final day of Playoff Round 1 in ESPN head-to-head leagues, so your team needs dictate risk aversion, but beware that Aaron Nola isn't safe, despite coming off his season's best performance. The Philadelphia Phillies host the Kansas City Royals in the final game of the weekend interleague set. In the four games before Nola stifled the New York Mets last time out, the veteran registered a 8.38 ERA and 1.50 WHIP. The Royals' pesky "move the line" offense is the type that can give Nola fits, considering his command and control aren't quite back.

Hitters to stream Sunday

The Toronto Blue Jays entertain the Baltimore Orioles in an AL East affair where the Orioles are likely to deploy a parade of relievers. Addison Barger, Daulton Varsho and Ernie Clement are the most likely to take advantage.

Betting tips

