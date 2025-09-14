Fantasy baseball lineup advice, betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Kyle Bradish is showing no ill effects from Tommy John surgery with the internal brace procedure. In three outings since his 2025 debut, the righty's ERA is 2.85 with a 0.94 WHIP. Even more impressive are 21 strikeouts and only two walks in 17 innings. Bradish lines up for three more starts this season, the first on Monday with the Baltimore Orioles visiting the Chicago White Sox and the league's third lowest wOBA facing right-handed pitching.

Jameson Taillon missed a couple of turns with a groin injury. The Chicago Cubs limited him to only 79 pitches in his first game off the IL, but he should be able to handle a normal workload on the road against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Taillon generally doesn't rack up a bunch of strikeouts, but he's recorded at least six frames in 11 of his 20 outings, and outs are integral to points league scoring. The Pirates are the least potent team in the league facing righties.

With Zack Littell, it's all about the long ball, yielding a league-leading 34 homers in 171 1/3 innings. When he keeps the ball in the yard, Littell is effective as evidenced by 17 quality starts, tied for the 12th most in MLB. The Cincinnati Reds visit the St. Louis Cardinals, so Littell has a chance to thrive in one of the stingiest home run parks in the league, facing one of the least powerful lineups.

Hitters to stream on Monday

Sean Burke managed to hurl five innings in just one of his last six outings. His 4.32 ERA in this span is reasonable, but his 1.72 WHIP is more indicative of his recent struggles. The White Sox host the Orioles and while both clubs are just playing out the string, the Orioles offense has several hitters trying to end the year on a high note or impress the brass for next season. Jeremiah Jackson, Ryan Mountcastle, Dylan Beavers, Tyler O'Neill, Colton Cowser, Samuel Basallo and Coby Mayo are all candidates to stream on an abbreviated Monday ledger.

Betting tips

