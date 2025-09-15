Fantasy baseball lineup advice, betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

Despite a couple of second half hiccups, Shane Smith sports a 2.84 ERA and 0.95 WHIP since the break, fanning a respectable 122 over those 131 innings. Most Rule 5 pitchers spend the season in the bullpen, assuming they're not returned to their original team. Smith has a chance to start 29 games. His 27th is a home start against the Baltimore Orioles. Injuries and disappointing batters have the Orioles watching the rest of the AL East vie for a playoff berth. The White Sox are also playing out the string, but that hasn't stopped Smith as he's 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 0.71 WHIP over the last four efforts.

With three straight wins, Eduardo Rodriguez is helping to keep the Arizona Diamondbacks within striking distance of the third NL wild card. He begins the penultimate week of the regular season with a key home matchup against the San Francisco Giants. The Giants are half a game ahead of the Diamondbacks while sitting a game and a half behind the New York Mets for the last wild card. Rodriguez has a 0.49 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over his last three outings, all quality starts. The Giants sport the league's lowest wOBA facing left-handers.

Cade Horton is the betting favorite for NL Rookie of the year. He's made his case with a 7-1 record, posting a 0.94 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with 42 strikeouts over his last nine games, spanning 47 2/3 stanzas. He has a great matchup to stay on a second half roll when the Chicago Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates. Horton faces the lowest scoring team in the league.

Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday

The Mets are going to use Clay Holmes and Sean Manaea in tandem on Tuesday, and perhaps the rest of the season. While it may benefit Holmes' ratios, he isn't likely to manage any more than four innings, limiting strikeouts while eliminating the chance for a win. In fact, Manaea is a more favorable option since he'll be in play for the victory coming in as a multi-inning reliever. That said, neither is recommended when the Mets welcome the San Diego Padres to Citi Field.

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

