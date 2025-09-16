Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

David Peterson turned 30 years old earlier this month, yet he's the veteran presence in the New York Mets rotation. Leaders must step up in big games, and the Mets are hanging onto a slim lead for the final NL Wild Card when they face the San Diego Padres, currently slated to be the second NL Wild Card. Peterson seemingly struggled a bit during the second half, but he's still managed 55 strikeouts while surrendering only three homers in 53 1/3 innings since the break. His .355 BABIP and 63.8% left on base mark bloated his ERA to 5.23 in this span, almost two runs higher than its estimators. The Padres don't fan much against left-handers, but they sport one of the least potent lineups facing southpaws.

Nine of Brady Singer 's last 11 outings have been quality starts, including his last six. Over this span, his ERA is a crisp 3.36 with a 1.05 WHIP, fully supported by a 26.5% strikeout rate and 7.2% walk rate. The Cincinnati Reds have a road date with the St. Louis Cardinals, so Singer benefits from working in a more favorable venue than his home park, as well as facing a lineup with the fourth-lowest wOBA and fourth-highest strikeout rate against right-handers over the past month.

Lucas Giolito hasn't pitched as well as his 2.93 ERA over his last 10 games suggests, but the Boston Red Sox have won seven of those contests. They'll be favored at home against the Athletics and Mason Barnett, one of the lowest-rated starters on Wednesday's slate. The Athletics rely on home runs, and Giolito has been susceptible to the long ball. That said, Fenway Park embellishes runs while suppressing homers and Giolito has kept the ball in the yard at home. Plus, the crisper September evenings reduce fly ball carry.

Pitchers to avoid on Wednesday

Cole Ragans is slated for only three starts the rest of the regular season after returning from a lengthy IL visit. It's tempting to use him in his first one back when the Kansas City Royals host the Seattle Mariners, but the lefty will likely be held to a conservative pitch count, perhaps falling short of five innings. The safe play is being patient, and perhaps unleashing Ragans for his double-dip next week.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday

Betting tips

