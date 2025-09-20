Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream Sunday

Like most of the Cleveland Guardians, Joey Cantillo has excelled down the stretch. Over his last five outings, he recorded a 1.21 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. He's been a bit fortunate, but the right-hander doesn't hurt himself with walks or homers, so if regression strikes, the landing should be soft. The Minnesota Twins are trying to play spoiler, but Cantillo and the Guardians are favored in the finale of their four-game set at Target Field.

Emmet Sheehan has been piling up strikeouts, racking up 45 batters over his prior 35⅓ innings. He's slated to take the hill when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants. Heading into Saturday's action, the visitors sputtered to a 24-33 record after the break, falling out of wild card convention. The Dodgers are close to clinching the NL West, so expect them to play their regulars against the Giants, then perhaps rest them when the magic number is zero.

While it's risky to trust a rookie making just his third major league start, especially on the road, Connelly Early impressed the Boston Red Sox enough to stay in the rotation down the stretch. Early faced the Athletics in both of his outings, fanning 18 with just one walk and no homers allowed over 10⅓ innings. The Rays have struggled against southpaws all season, sporting the seventh highest strikeout rate and ninth lowest wOBA with a left-hander on the hill.

Pitchers to avoid Sunday

Michael King has not been sharp since returning from the IL, surrendering 10 earned runs in only eight innings over two starts. The San Diego Padres need him to return to form quickly but trusting him for a fantasy lineup is a risk, even facing the Chicago White Sox. The matchup is on the road, so King isn't protected by Petco Park. The White Sox offense has been sluggish all season, but King is vulnerable to the long ball and Rate Field embellished homers.

Hitters to stream on Sunday

Betting tips

